Daviess Co.senios earn lunch at Texas Roadhouse for ACT scores

Daviess Co.senios earn lunch at Texas Roadhouse for ACT scores

They were rewarded because they set a school record on the ACT. Last year, as juniors, they earned an average score of 21 point 3 on the test. Texas Roadhouse opened the doors just for the students.
