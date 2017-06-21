Sunrise ShoutOut: Callie Jones - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunrise ShoutOut: Callie Jones

Our Sunrise ShoutOut on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, goes to Callie Jones. Callie is a student at Henderson Community College. Her coach Angela Jackson tells us Callie made the team for the North American Junior Young Rider Championships in New York next month. Congratulations and good luck!

