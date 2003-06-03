The LST was the prize vessel of World War II, and was used in Normandy and other beach landings during the war. Now the LST 325, similar to the ones made at the Evansville shipyard, is on its way to the Tri-State.More >>
The war effort was in full swing in 1943 as thousands worked in Evansville factories to support that effort. Bread was a dime, a gallon of milk cost just slightly more, and a lot of things were rationed as part of the war effort.
The sentimental journey of LST 325 is also a fountain of youth for the 40-man crew. After travelling weeks together in tight quarters and working hard to keep the ship in shape, both strength and patience weakens. But they persevere for history's sake.