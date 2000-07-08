Meet the 14 News Team - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

14 News Anchor and Reporter Biographies

  • Randy Moore

    Randy Moore

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 6:38 PM EST2015-01-06 23:38:44 GMT
    Monday, November 2 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-11-02 21:17:06 GMT
  • Jeff Lyons

    Jeff Lyons, WFIE, 14 News

    Email: jlyons@14News.com Jeff joined the 14 News team in 1988. The Indiana University graduate currently anchors the weathercasts for 14 News at 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10. Jeff earned his National Weather Association
  • Beth Sweeney

    Beth Sweeney

    In the fall of 2005, Beth joined the 14 News team anchoring with Dan Katz weekday mornings on 14 News Sunrise. In 2014, Beth made the jump to evening newscasts and is now co-anchoring 14 News at 4:00 and 14 News at 5:00More >>
  • Dan Katz

    Dan Katz

    Email: dkatz@14wfie.com In January of 1994, Dan Katz became the co-anchor for 14 News Sunrise. Over the years, Dan has watched Sunrise grow from a one hour newscast to a two and half hour one. More >>
  • Shaelie Clark

    Shaelie Clark

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:27:15 GMT

    Co-anchor for 14 News Sunrise

  • Byron Douglas

    Email: bdouglas@14wfie.com Byron grew up off the shores of Lake Michigan in Valparaiso, Indiana. In 1995, Byron joined the 14 News as the Sunrise & Midday meteorologist. Byron graduated from Purdue University
  • Lauren Artino

    Lauren Artino

    Monday, September 14 2015 1:04 PM EDT2015-09-14 17:04:33 GMT
    Thursday, September 17 2015 12:22 PM EDT2015-09-17 16:22:07 GMT
    Free free to reach out to me with story (or recipe!) ideas. My email is lartino@14news.com. Follow me on Twitter , on Instagram or on Facebook.More >>
  • Paige Hagan

    Paige Hagan

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:23 PM EST2018-03-01 01:23:49 GMT

    14 News Reporter

  • Brittany Harry

    Brittany Harry

    Monday, September 26 2016 7:48 AM EDT2016-09-26 11:48:20 GMT

    14 News Reporter

  • Evan Gorman

    Evan Gorman

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:27:42 GMT

    14 News Reporter

  • Kate O'Rourke

    Kate O'Rourke

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-17 22:07:32 GMT
    Kate O'RourkeKate O'Rourke

    14 News Reporter

  • Katie Kapusta

    Katie Kapusta

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:26:19 GMT
    Katie KapustaKatie Kapusta

    14 News Reporter

  • Chellsie Brown

    Chellsie Brown

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:30 PM EST2018-01-16 18:30:44 GMT
    Chellsie Brown, Reporter (WFIE)Chellsie Brown, Reporter (WFIE)

    14 News Reporter

  • Jim Stratman

    Jim Stratman

    Friday, January 26 2018 10:19 AM EST2018-01-26 15:19:39 GMT
    Jim Stratman, 14 News ReporterJim Stratman, 14 News Reporter

    14 News Reporter

  • Bethany Miller

    Bethany Miller

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-03-05 23:00:49 GMT
    Bethany Miller, 14 News Sports DirectorBethany Miller, 14 News Sports Director
    Bethany Miller, 14 News Sports DirectorBethany Miller, 14 News Sports Director

    14 News Sports Director 

    •   
