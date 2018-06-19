Crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to Summerset West Apartments, not long after the fires at the train derailment were finally out.More >>
North Green River Road is closed from Kansas to Boonville New Harmony Road for a water relocation project.More >>
Cadets from the Owensboro Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, took to the skies in Tullahoma, TN, over the weekend on their first flights in the Civil Air Patrols Glider Orientation Program.More >>
As we finish off our fifth consecutive day of 90+ degrees, some changes are on the way to the Tri-State's sultry weather pattern.More >>
We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers on the north side.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
A federal court judge in Charleston has ruled that the Emanuel Nine lawsuits against the FBI will be thrown out.More >>
"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."More >>
