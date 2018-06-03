2018 IU Football ScheduleMore >>
2018 IU Football ScheduleMore >>
Park and Recreation Director Ken Buck says there will be a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m.More >>
Park and Recreation Director Ken Buck says there will be a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m.More >>
A Henderson man accused of trafficking in ecstasy and cocaine will make his first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
A Henderson man accused of trafficking in ecstasy and cocaine will make his first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
It's back to the courtroom Monday in Warrick County. Opening statements start at 8:30 a.m. in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.More >>
It's back to the courtroom Monday in Warrick County. Opening statements start at 8:30 a.m. in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.More >>
Lynch Road will be closed from Hitch and Peters Road to Oak Hill Road.More >>
Lynch Road will be closed from Hitch and Peters Road to Oak Hill Road.More >>
The new location will be at the corner of N. First Ave. and E. Mill Rd. in the North Park Shopping Center.More >>
The new location will be at the corner of N. First Ave. and E. Mill Rd. in the North Park Shopping Center.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.More >>
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>