A verdict has been reached in the Terrence Roach murder trial.More >>
A jury has been picked in the murder trial of Terrence Roach. He's accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
The trial for Terrence Roach will begin at 8 a.m. in Vanderburgh County on Monday.More >>
The father of Aleah Beckerle, Demarco Roach, is out of jail and all the charges against him were dismissed on Tuesday.More >>
More than 24 hours later, police are still parked out front of a vacant home in the 1600 block of South Bedford Avenue.More >>
Social media erupted when news broke that Evansville police found a decomposing body inside a house on the 1600 block of S. Bedford Ave.More >>
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered outside of the South Bedford home Aleah Beckerle's body was found in to pay their respects Wednesday night.More >>
A memorial has been growing at the South Bedford Avenue home where the body of Aleah Beckerle was found Monday night.More >>
There's new information on how detectives were able to identify the remains of Aleah Beckerle.More >>
We had a conversation with a relative of James Martin, the man seen in the false confession video in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.More >>
Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!More >>
Evansville police have made an arrest in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Right next to the future location of the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fame building sits a field of honor with several different engraved bricks of people's names from all over the Tri-State.More >>
The discovery of Aleah Beckerle's body, followed by the arrest of the man police say killed her, came quickly last week.More >>
Aleah Beckerle outside the home where her body was found last week has tripled in size since it started.More >>
We are continuing to follow the murder investigation of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
The plea was entered by the judge on 24-year-old Terrence Roach's behalf during a Wednesday morning court appearance.More >>
Donna Robertson has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officials confirm she was released at 8:00 a.m.More >>
This weekend, several Tri-State organizations are hosting an event in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
A family in Jasper wants to see 1628 South Bedford Avenue demolished and turned into a memorial for Aleah Beckerle.More >>
On Monday, visitation will be held for Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Antwan Henry, 43-years-old, has been in jail since his arrest in August for dealing cocaine.More >>
Friends and family are paying their final respects to Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Aleah Beckerle was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds of people paid their respects to her Monday at a public visitation.More >>
The Evansville man who says he alerted police to Aleah Beckerle's body is telling his side of the story.sMore >>
A warning from city officials. Do not enter abandoned houses.More >>
We have new information on what authorities found and seized from the home where Aleah Beckerle's remains were found.More >>
We've learned Cathy Murray collected another reward in the case.More >>
In a 14 News Exclusive, Aleah Beckerle's mother speaking out as she joined Wednesday's search.More >>
The attorney for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's death told a judge Thursday that he's not happy that information on the case was released before he got it.More >>
We have an update on the heart-shaped memorial being built in Aleah Beckerle's honor. The memorial is being built right next to the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fame on Diego Drive.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Terrence Roach confessed to the crime. However, his attorney believes there is more to the story.More >>
Plans are now in place to demolish the home where Aleah Beckerle's body was found. The land bank identified the property as "unsold" at the last tax sale.More >>
Judge Robert Pigman told attorney’s that document would be signed as soon as he returns to his office.More >>
One year ago, an Evansville family was frantic. They couldn't find 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
The woman who collected thousands of dollars in reward money for finding Aleah Beckerle is in the Vanderburgh County jail.More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
Cathy Murray is back in the Vanderburgh County jail.More >>
The house where the body of a missing Evansville teen was discovered in March has been demolished.More >>
The man who police say confessed to killing Aleah Beckerle will not go on trial in January.More >>
Aleah Beckerle search party leader Otis Pruitt can tell you exactly where he was, when got the news.Pruitt says, it came in two words.More >>
The search team shrunk in size over time, but a few stuck with it, and they weren't going to stop until they found Aleah.More >>
Police records show Dispatch warned EPD officers Friday night of Deion Eastwood yelling at a group of people near what he called his step brother's house.More >>
On Monday, March 27 Evansville police received a tip about a body found in a vacant home on South Bedford avenue. The autopsy finished up on Wednesday, April 29, where the remains were identified as those of Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Roach Friday.More >>
With all the new developments in the Aleah Beckerle case, social media has been buzzing. Her family says it hasn't all been positive.More >>
The next time someone like Aleah Beckerle disappears, a volunteer group plans to be ready to launch a search at a moment's notice. members of her search team say, some of the very people who spent months looking for Aleah are now creating a new search team.More >>
Family, friends, and people who helped search for Aleah Beckerle gathered on Saturday to honor and remember the teen who went missing almost one year ago at the Brick Memorial on Diego Drive.More >>
It's been almost a year since Aleah Beckerle was declared to be missing and it has been only a few months since her body was found in an abandoned home on south Bedford Avenue.More >>
New tips, new searches, and an arrest connected to the Aleah Beckerle investigation have surfaced this week.More >>
The Texas EquuSearch organization usually doesn't allow parents to participate in a search, but Aleah Beckerle's more distant relatives are still allowed to participate.More >>
Don Summers says he can relate to the struggles Aleah Beckerle has endured.More >>
A new trial date is set for an Evansville man accused of murdering Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Today, a pre-trial hearing for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville. 24 year old Terrence Roach's trial date was originally planned for earlier this year, but was pushed back.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.More >>
We have an updated development in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
We have new information on the murder trial of the man accused of killing Aleah Beckerle.More >>
James Edward Wilson Jr. has pleaded guilty for his role in the beating a man in connection with the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Aleah was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.More >>
One of the key players arrested in the false confession beating related to the Aleah Beckerle investigation appeared for the first time in court on Friday.More >>
After another failed search to find Aleah Beckerle late Wednesday night, we're hearing from Evansville police on what led them to that rural area off Weinbach Avenue.More >>
"I don't want to be labeled a monster and I want to tell everyone what really happened."More >>
Jess Raatz spoke exclusively to James Wilson Jr. at the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday.More >>
The third person wanted for beating a homeless man into giving a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case was arrested.More >>
Wollner was the first of three arrested in connection with the beating of a homeless man to coerce a false confession out of him in the disappearance Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Arrest warrants were issued for two more people in the beating of a homeless man, who was coerced into a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle investigation.More >>
Law enforcement and cadaver dog teams were out canvassing spots in Evansville and Henderson on Friday, as the investigation into Aleah Beckerle's disappearance creeps into week three.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Evansville Police is pleading for anyone with valuable information about 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's disappearance to come forward.More >>
The father of a missing Evansville woman spoke to us exclusively about his daughter's disappearance.More >>
Search efforts for a missing Evansville teenager were called off Sunday afternoon.More >>
It has been two weeks since Aleah Beckerle went missing from her home in Evansville.More >>
Search and rescue crews from across the country traveled to Evansville Saturday, to search missing Tri-State girl 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
An anonymous tip to Evansville Police about a missing girl led them to a burned house.More >>
Evansville police confirm a search at Weinbach Avenue and I-69 is related to Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Cathy Murray says she was searching for junk people leave behind in abandoned homes the day she found Aleah Beckerle's body.More >>
Funeral arrangements for Aleah Beckerle have been made. Aleah's remains will be released to the family in the next few days and her funeral will be on Tuesday.More >>
It's been more than eight months and still no sign of Aleah Beckerle. The now 20-year-old wheelchair bound girl was reported missing from her Iowa Street home in July.More >>
Debra Wollner has been officially sentenced for her role in the beating of a man to get him to make a false confession in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Debra Wollner withdrew her plea of not guilty in connection with the beating of a man to get him to make a false confession in Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Friends and total strangers, some who have searched for Aleah Beckerle gathered once again in Evansville, praying for her safe return after missing for five months.More >>
It has been over a month since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her home on East Iowa Street.More >>
A plea for help from the mother of a missing Tri-State teen.More >>
It has been two weeks since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle has gone missing.More >>
Thursday marks five days since 19 year old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her Evansville home over the weekend. Today marks the third consecutive day for Aleah's family and volunteers searching the area.More >>
A desperate search tonight for an Evansville teenager who hasn't been seen since this weekend.More >>
A silver alert was issued on Sunday for Aleah Beckerle, 19-years-old, of Evansville and police believe she is in danger.More >>
Aleah Beckerle has been missing since July 16, 2016. She cannot walk, talk, or feed herself, requires medications, and suffers from severe seizures.More >>
One of the people accused of assaulting a man to force a confession in the Aleah Beckerle case has pleaded guilty.More >>
It has been 10 days since the disappearance of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Running on hope, that is what the family of an Evansville missing teen is doing, now 10 days after her disappearance.More >>
After an extensive search over the weekend, an Evansville Police task force is asking for new tips that could help them solve Aleah Beckerle's mysterious disappearance.More >>
The girlfriend of Debra Wollner who was arrested in connection with the Aleah Beckerle case talked exclusively with 14 News on Friday. "We are a tight family! And we love Aleah! And God, I really really really wish that this had never happened," said Donna Robertson, Aleah's cousin.More >>
Another search is planned for Aleah Beckerle on Saturday. According to the Facebook Page Bring Aleah Home, a command post will be set up in the St. Joe Catholic Church parking lot.More >>
Aleah Beckerle's family members and close friends believe rumors on social media are affecting search efforts.More >>
The parents of a woman who disappeared in Boonville a few years ago joined the search Sunday for a missing Evansville woman.More >>
Today marks one month since Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her East Iowa Street home.More >>
Saturday marks two months since 19 year old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her East Iowa Street home.More >>
A group is hoping to bring in a specialized search team to help find a missing Evansville woman. Volunteers and family members of Aleah Beckerle held a car wash on Sunday to raise money while others continued in their search for the 19-year-old.More >>
The specially trained FBI search crew that has been searching the Blackfoot Landfill as part of the Aleah Beckerle missing person's case will conclude their operation Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It has now been four months since Aleah Beckerle went missing and there are still no answers. [PREVIOUS: What we know about the Aleah Beckerle case so far] The 19-year-old was last seen in her Iowa Street home when her family tucked her in bed.More >>
One of the people accused of assaulting a man to force a confession in the Aleah Beckerle case was sentenced. James Wilson Junior was sentenced to 12 months in prison Thursday morning.More >>
Happening tomorrow in Evansville A silent vigil planned for Aleah Beckerle, who has now been missing for five months. That vigil is planned for St. Matthews church on North First Avenue at 6:30. Aleah has been missing from her home on East Iowa Street since July.More >>
Aleah Beckerle was abducted from her Evansville home on July 17, 2016.More >>
Family and friends of an Evansville woman, missing for six months, joining together Saturday to celebrate her 20th birthday.More >>
It's been 6 long months since Aleah Beckerle went missing, and on her 20th birthday, family, friends and law enforcement still looking for answers.More >>
