Here is a full list of elections races and results from the Kentucky primary.More >>
Four states cast ballots Tuesday as the 2018 midterm elections take shape.More >>
Madisonville Mayor David Jackson will not be on the November ballot. Jackson lost the Republican Primary to challenger Kevin Cotton.More >>
The Kentucky Primary is less than 12 Hours away. Tuesday, people around the Commonwealth will vote in several key primary races.More >>
Expect long lines when you vote in next week's Kentucky Primary.More >>
Millions will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. The holiday tends to mark the start of traditional summer driving season.More >>
More and more school shootings around the country have many local communities worried. But Daviess county sheriff's office is on it.More >>
A Subway employee in Newburgh is being credited for helping a customer at the drive thru.More >>
The woman at the center of a scandal involving President Trump is reportedly coming to Evansville. The Pony, a local adult entertainment club, has posted to social media that Stormy Daniels will be on stage for two shows the night on June 19.More >>
Evansville Police reacted to the Terrence Roach verdict Thursday afternoon.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>
A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.More >>
