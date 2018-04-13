The final phase of construction on Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh is well underway. This includes portions of Lincoln Avenue from just west of Bell Road to just east of Lenn Road.More >>
Thousands of teachers rallied at the capitol getting (mostly) the results they wanted. We caught up with some local teachers from Daviess County who made the trip.More >>
Freshway Foods is recalling select chopped romaine lettuce as a result of multi-state E. Coli outbreak.More >>
A Tri-State standout, who went on to play basketball at Duke, is now headed to the pros.More >>
People in Warrick County could soon be living under a new ordinance aimed at "cleaning up" the county, if the commissioners have their way.More >>
Both local and state leaders attended the first Posey County Luncheon to speak on economic developments that are pushing the county forward. Members from every sector of Posey County government and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gathered at the New Harmony Inn Convention Center today for a presentation on ways that Posey County has bettered itself over the past year.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
