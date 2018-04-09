Due to chance of inclement weather and cold temperatures in the weekend forecast, the Evansville Otters have rescheduled Fan Fest, presented by Action Equipment, until Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bosse Field. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 9. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all 2018 home games—including Opening Night. Fan Fest is open to the public and admission is free for the entire family. The event will feature plenty ...