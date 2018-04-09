The Evansville Otters will once again welcome local scouts for a night at the ballpark, hosting Girl Scout Night Saturday, May 12 and Boy Scout Night Saturday, June 30 at Bosse Field.More >>
Due to chance of inclement weather and cold temperatures in the weekend forecast, the Evansville Otters have rescheduled Fan Fest, presented by Action Equipment, until Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bosse Field. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 9. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all 2018 home games—including Opening Night. Fan Fest is open to the public and admission is free for the entire family. The event will feature plenty ...More >>
ECHO Housing Corporation's former Executive Director Stephanie TenBarge stepped down in March. This is following allegations that she used the non-profit's money to pay for her property taxes.More >>
The Kunkel Group is assuring residents of the McCurdy building that its dispute with the city will not affect them in any way.More >>
The boy's basketball team for Central High School is without a head coach.More >>
Each day Evansville - Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch gets about 900 calls. Right now work is underway on a complete upgrade which will take the system from analog to digital.More >>
All Webster County School District employees will be subject to random drug testing this upcoming school year.More >>
