Almost Family at a glance

Almost Family, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFAM) founded in 1976, is a leading provider of home health nursing, rehabilitation and personal care services, with over 250 locations in 15 states. Almost Family, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate two segments: Visiting Nurse, or VN, which provides skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy services primarily to Medicare beneficiaries; and Personal Care, or PC, which provides custodial and personal care services. Almost Family's services are generally covered by federal and state government programs, commercial insurance and private pay. We believe in the importance of local recognition and seek to maintain and support the various trade names we operate under that have developed a reputation for high quality care among patients, referral sources and employees in their local communities. We maintain quality and consistency across locations and regions through our “Senior Advocacy” mission, which trains our caregivers to look beyond the obvious needs of patients to be advocates for their physical, mental, and emotional needs, with the ultimate outcome of allowing them to age in place. Our Specialty Programs, such as Cardiocare, Orthopedics, Optimum Balance, B.R.E.A.T.H.E, Urology, Frail Elderly Care Management, and Telehealth Monitoring, are based upon our Senior Advocacy philosophy and were developed in response to local needs. We believe our Senior Advocacy philosophy in conjunction with our focus on the homebound, geriatric population leads to improved health outcomes.