Redefining Memory Care

At Oasis, we begin with the firm belief that individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia deserve, and in fact, require more than what is provided in a general nursing care facility to achieve the fullest quality of life. From the moment you enter Oasis, you’ll see that we’re not like any other nursing home or assisted living facility in the area. Oasis is a specialized facility just for individuals with dementia – much like a Women’s Hospital specializes in meeting the unique healthcare needs of women, or a Children’s Hospital is the best place to care for children – Oasis has been carefully designed to provide a higher level of care for individuals with memory loss issues. From the color of the walls, to the lighting and sound systems, the layout and variety of our 10 common areas, and our specially trained staff, Oasis can help your loved one stay engaged and enjoy a better quality of life.