Ask The Expert - Oasis Dementia Care - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Redefining Memory Care

At Oasis, we begin with the firm belief that individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia deserve, and in fact, require more than what is provided in a general nursing care facility to achieve the fullest quality of life. From the moment you enter Oasis, you’ll see that we’re not like any other nursing home or assisted living facility in the area. Oasis is a specialized facility just for individuals with dementia – much like a Women’s Hospital specializes in meeting the unique healthcare needs of women, or a Children’s Hospital is the best place to care for children – Oasis has been carefully designed to provide a higher level of care for individuals with memory loss issues. From the color of the walls, to the lighting and sound systems, the layout and variety of our 10 common areas, and our specially trained staff, Oasis can help your loved one stay engaged and enjoy a better quality of life.

Compassionate Expert Care

From the moment you enter Oasis Dementia Care, you will be immersed in compassionate dementia care expertise and family support services. We understand and celebrate the idea that each resident is a unique person, with different abilities, different needs, and different histories. This is why every team member at Oasis goes through extensive dementia and Alzheimer's care training. This allows for better understanding of each residents' life story in order to make meaningful connections, which enhances social engagement and may help slow down the progression of cognitive decline. In addition, Mohammad Abdelhameed, MD, ABPN, AAPM, ABGM, FMC directs Oasis' medical team. Dr. Abdelhameed is triple-board certified in psychiatry, neurology and geriatric medicine, and a member of the American Association of Psychiatric Medicine and Fellowship in Managed Care. A longtime local healthcare community leader and geriatric behavior health expert, he has been a medical director for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and actively oversees our daily medical care programming.

  • Oasis Dementia Care Questions

    Have a question for Oasis Dementia care?  Ask it here.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    Thank you for your question
Powered by Frankly