62°
  • (Feels like 62°)
  • Clear

Today:

  • 87° |
  • 68°

2-Day Forecast

  Coming up on 14 News at 5 and 6

    Coming up on 14 News at 5 and 6

    Tuesday, April 21 2015 1:49 PM EDT2015-04-21 17:49:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 21 2015 2:21 PM EDT2015-04-21 18:21:16 GMT
    Good Afternoon,We're working on several big stories for you today on 14 News.Coming up at 5Three ramps at the U.S. 41/Lloyd Expressway interchange will be shifted to new pavement tomorrow. We have a live report on what you need to know for your Wednesday commute. The driver involved in a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian appeared in court today. We have new information.New at 6A road hearing will be held today in Vanderburgh County and you're invited to learn about upcoming projects...
  Dems alarmed when WH lawyer shows up at classified briefing

    Dems alarmed when WH lawyer shows up at classified briefing

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:42:57 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:44:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.

  Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:21 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:44:00 GMT
    Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

  Harvey Weinstein arrives to surrender in sex assault probe

    Harvey Weinstein arrives to surrender in sex assault probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:43:06 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

  Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention

    Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:09:14 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.

  Rachel Dolezal, who posed as black, accused of welfare fraud

    Rachel Dolezal, who posed as black, accused of welfare fraud

    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:02:28 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:14:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...
    A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.
  Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:06:40 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

