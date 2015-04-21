Good Afternoon,We're working on several big stories for you today on 14 News.Coming up at 5Three ramps at the U.S. 41/Lloyd Expressway interchange will be shifted to new pavement tomorrow. We have a live report on what you need to know for your Wednesday commute. The driver involved in a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian appeared in court today. We have new information.New at 6A road hearing will be held today in Vanderburgh County and you're invited to learn about upcoming projects...

More >>