Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.More >>
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
The man who shot and killed Trayvon Martin is back in court and says he's over $2 million in debt.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
A van filled with schoolchildren crashed through the front of a new restaurant in North Miami.More >>
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.More >>
Evansville Police reacted to the Terrence Roach verdict Thursday afternoon.More >>
The woman at the center of a scandal involving President Trump is reportedly coming to Evansville. The Pony, a local adult entertainment club, has posted to social media that Stormy Daniels will be on stage for two shows the night on June 19.More >>
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.More >>
A Subway employee in Newburgh is being credited for helping a customer at the drive thru.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.More >>
Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>
A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.More >>
