Deja Vu Skin & Vein Centers

Deja Vu Skin & Vein Center is a state-of-the-art medical clinic that is part of the medical practice of Clovis E. Manley, MD, JD, MBA. Dr. Manley is a board-certified family physician with training in the latest skincare technology. He is also certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM) in vein care treatment.

Our goal at Deja Vu is for you to love the skin you are in. From head to toe, we offer anti-aging procedures that are non-surgical and non-invasive, skincare treatments using the latest dermatologic techniques, procedures, equipment, and products that help YOU be yourself again! Plus, Deja Vu offers Botox ® for cosmetics, migraines and hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), fillers including Juvederm ® XC and Voluma ® XC, Medical-Grade Microdermabrasion, PCA Skin ® Peels, tattoo removal, laser hair reduction and much more. Not only do we provide aesthetic care, but we also provide medical care for skin issues such as acne, rosacea, skin lesions, warts, skin cancer screening and more.

Deja Vu was built from the ground up as a modern, high-tech, skincare practice. From our beautiful, private waiting area to our crisp, clean medical examination and treatment rooms, the Deja Vu difference is obvious.

Every patient receives a detailed skincare consultation by one of our medical professionals where the patient acquires a personalized treatment plan for his or her areas of interest or concern.

At Deja Vu we are determined to set the standard for high-quality, professional skincare in the Evansville area. We have four highly-trained Registered Nurses with 28 years of combined medical aesthetic experience. All medical staff receives continued training and education yearly. Treatments are performed by either Dr. Manley or one our Registered Nurses.

For an appointment, call (812) 490-SKIN (7546).