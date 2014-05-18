UE Purple Aces - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

  Mayor's Cup soccer match to help raise money for YMCA

    Mayor's Cup soccer match to help raise money for YMCA

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:22:12 GMT
    The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.

  McCarty names pieces of UE coaching staff

    McCarty names pieces of UE coaching staff

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:54:01 GMT
    University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of three individuals to his first coaching staff with the Purple Aces.

  Men's Golf closes regular season with 5th place finish

    Men's Golf closes regular season with 5th place finish

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:24:54 GMT
    The University of Evansville men's golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the Tennessee State Big Blue Intercollegiate at The Presidents Reserve course at Hermitage Golf Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.

  Aces look to bounce back in Tennessee

    Aces look to bounce back in Tennessee

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:06:53 GMT
    Originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, the University of Evansville and UT Martin will tangle in a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Martin, Tenn.

  Morgan Florey notches 600th strikeout against Bears

    Morgan Florey notches 600th strikeout against Bears

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:13:02 GMT

    Junior Morgan Florey racked up the 600th strikeout of her career in the first inning when the University of Evansville softball team finished up its 3-game set against Missouri State at Cooper Stadium.

  7 program records set by Aces on Friday night

    7 program records set by Aces on Friday night

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:11:49 GMT

    The University of Evansville men's and women's track and field teams earned a pair of individual victories at the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational on Friday evening in Owensboro, Ky.

  Freeland Earns Quality Start, but Gets no Run Support

    Freeland Earns Quality Start, but Gets no Run Support

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:50:28 GMT
    Former Evansville Aces star pitcher, Kyle Freeland, made his second start of the season, for the Rockies, against the Braves today, and he had a nice outing.  The Denver native held Atlanta, who's one of the hottest teams early in the season, scoreless for the first four innings.  However, the Bravos got to Freeland in the 5th, as Ozzie Albies had an RBI double.  In the 6th, things only got worse, as Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson, each belted sol...More >>
  Aces Swept Again on the Road, This Time, by Missouri St.

    Aces Swept Again on the Road, This Time, by Missouri St.

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:15 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:15:17 GMT
     Despite matching Missouri State hit for hit, the University of Evansville baseball team came out on the wrong end of an 11-4 decision in their Missouri Valley Conference series finale on a frosty Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo. "The hits-to-runs ratio was a problem all game for us", said University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll. "Eleven runs on eleven hits is a tough stat for our offense to come back from." With a shortage of st...More >>
