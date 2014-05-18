The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.More >>
The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.More >>
University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of three individuals to his first coaching staff with the Purple Aces.More >>
University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of three individuals to his first coaching staff with the Purple Aces.More >>
The University of Evansville men's golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the Tennessee State Big Blue Intercollegiate at The Presidents Reserve course at Hermitage Golf Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.More >>
The University of Evansville men's golf team earned a fifth-place finish at the Tennessee State Big Blue Intercollegiate at The Presidents Reserve course at Hermitage Golf Club in Old Hickory, Tenn.More >>
Originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, the University of Evansville and UT Martin will tangle in a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Martin, Tenn.More >>
Originally scheduled to be a doubleheader, the University of Evansville and UT Martin will tangle in a single game on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Martin, Tenn.More >>
Junior Morgan Florey racked up the 600th strikeout of her career in the first inning when the University of Evansville softball team finished up its 3-game set against Missouri State at Cooper Stadium.More >>
Junior Morgan Florey racked up the 600th strikeout of her career in the first inning when the University of Evansville softball team finished up its 3-game set against Missouri State at Cooper Stadium.More >>
The University of Evansville men's and women's track and field teams earned a pair of individual victories at the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational on Friday evening in Owensboro, Ky.More >>
The University of Evansville men's and women's track and field teams earned a pair of individual victories at the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational on Friday evening in Owensboro, Ky.More >>
We have a 14 News Exclusive on a story we have been following about an Evansville man gaining attention for turning his life around after drug addiction.More >>
We have a 14 News Exclusive on a story we have been following about an Evansville man gaining attention for turning his life around after drug addiction.More >>
The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.More >>
The University of Evansville is set to host the Mayor's Cup this Thursday, where the team will go head-to-head on the pitch against USI.More >>
A movement to help raise awareness to violence against women.More >>
A movement to help raise awareness to violence against women.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
A Daviess County four year old and his mother are back from at trip to St. Jude in Memphis. But they weren't there for treatment.More >>
A Daviess County four year old and his mother are back from at trip to St. Jude in Memphis. But they weren't there for treatment.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.More >>
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.More >>