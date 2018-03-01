About Us

Here at Head’s Electric we serve the greater Evansville area, as well as surrounding tri-state area. With over 25 years of experience, our Master Electrical Technicians are continuously trained in current codes & procedures. Our extensive training and certification allows us to guarantee our labor as well as our parts.

We want your business and can provide you with a quality service that you will want to use again and again. Because we are not only electricians we are ‘Home Safety Experts’, it is our job to make sure your home is electrically safe. More fire damage is caused in homes by faulty wiring and negligence than any other source.

In EVERY home we go to, it is our goal to address current problems, detect nearing problems, and prevent future damages. We believe that by the time we leave your home, you should know without a doubt that your homes electrical system is safe.

Sometimes repairs need to be made right away, sometimes they can wait a while, and other times it may just be an option to think about. Our electricians are trained to look over your home and educate you about the safety of your homes electrical system. Sometimes a home may need a lot of electrical work, other times it may be in excellent condition. Our friendly electricians take it upon themselves to make sure that you know the condition of your homes electrical system.

Unlike other companies that may try to push unneeded costly repairs on you, our electrician looks for the most economic solution, that still provides the highest level of safety, which gives our customers peace of mind!

All this may sound like a lot of work, it is! But at Head’s Electric this is what we do, for your Home or Business.

Licensed. Bonded. Insured

LIC # ELE-0184M

We provide full capability electrical contracting for:

New construction

Renovations

Tenant improvements

Service upgrades

Exterior or interior

Landscape lighting

Retrofits

Service installations and repair



From design to finish, our experienced team and technicians provide the expertise to ensure your electrical project is completed on time, on budget and up to code.

We understand that service interruptions are an inconvenience and cost you productivity so we focus on providing expedient electrical services to get you back online as soon as possible without risking the safety of your valuable electrical equipment. We are also absolutely committed to safety and provide ongoing education to our personnel to ensure complete compliance with best practices standards.

Over the course of our company’s history we have established an impeccable reputation for total professionalism. Every Head’s Electric employee is submitted to background checks and are completely honest and ethical in all their customer interactions.

Whether it’s a ceiling fan installation in your home, a system upgrade or a design build project for your home, no job is too small or too big.



