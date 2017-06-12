It's a new year…a new chance to take better care of yourself. But how can you possibly squeeze in time to exercise and eat three healthy meals with all of your other responsibilities? That long bike ride you keep thinking about is just not happening…and most of your food is still coming out of a paper sack. Once again, healthy choices are taking a backseat to a hectic schedule.
Well that story can change when you Upgrade. You don't need a personal trainer or a complete diet makeover to stay on course – you just need some easy revisions to the everyday. Think of it as a minor tweak to your routine that will work toward a better you. Like parking the car further from the door or passing up one guilty pleasure like potato chips in favor of eating an orange. Suddenly the big changes you skipped yesterday are little choices that become part of your routine today. Get the idea?
Now get the Upgrades. Upgrade is an initiative of the Welborn Baptist Foundation.
Helpful tips from Subway.
Enjoy Family dinners
Encourage healthy eating in the family by having dinner together as often as possible. Make healthy choices as a family; enjoy your dinner and the company. Setting an example as a group will make everyone a health fan! Learn more>>
Make food a family decision
Take your kids to the grocery store and ask for input on restaurant choices. Encourage healthy choices while reading nutritional information and food labels. Let kids identify and then choose from healthy options. Keeping everyone involved will build strong bonds with each other and health. Learn more>>
Keep health in mind all day long
Making healthy choices doesn’t have to be difficult. Just keep healthy options in mind all day long and try to balance portions for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Don’t forget nutritious snacks to keep your body satisfied! Learn more>>
Reduce your sodium intake
Diets high in sodium are associated with high blood pressure other health risks. How should you lower your sodium intake? Ditch the salt shaker, read nutrition labels and eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh fruit and vegetables are filling and naturally low in sodium or sodium free. Learn more>>
Fast food doesn’t have to slow you down
Most major fast food restaurants now have nutritional information readily available. Research options that have lower fat and calorie content and make sure you know about any fresh fruit and vegetable options. Stay educated and have your fast food fuel you! Learn more>>