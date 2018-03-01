The Rug Merchant - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

The Rug Merchant

    My name is Terry Lewis and I founded Midwest Carpet Supply in January 1970. In January 1979 I was at the Carpet Market in Chicago which was, at that time, run consecutively with the International Rug Market. After purchasing the carpet for Midwest Carpet Supply, I wandered up to the floors with the Hand-made rugs and immediately fell in love!

    Behind the service and selection, beneath the surface of patterns and styles, lies a deep passion for the product we offer you. Here at The Rug Merchant, we want to know everything about rugs. Our highly trained staff never stops learning and are continually on the lookout for the latest looks and lasting values. Their knowledge goes beyond flooring fashion to encompass a thorough understanding of wear and performance.

    We guarantee that we will beat any advertised Internet or local pricing with our every day prices. We don't have to change our prices to be lower than other stores, we have been in business long enough that OUR prices from the rug companies are the lowest available, and we pass these savings on to our customers. Many rugs may LOOK alike yet they are not the same quality as First Quality goods. That being said, this guarantee excludes discontinued or 2nd quality goods.

    We have, in stock, thousands of rugs in virtually all sizes, shapes, colors and styles to suit every taste and budget. But if you need something that we don't have in stock, we will be happy to special order it for you.
    At The Rug Merchant we have, in stock, literally thousands of rugs in virtually all sizes, shapes, colors and styles to suit every taste and budget. But if you need something that we don't have in stock, we will be happy to special order it for you.

    Our experienced staff KNOWS what we're selling, can assure you of the origin and QUALITY of your rug and can assist you in selecting the perfect rug for your décor and offer tips on how to care for your investment.
    Our experienced staff KNOWS what we're selling, can assure you of the origin and QUALITY of your rug and can assist you in selecting the perfect rug for your décor and offer tips on how to care for your investment.

    Does your rug need a simple repair or expert restoration? We have been restoring rugs for over 30 years. We offer handmade repair for those heirlooms that need a little attention to get them back into good condition.
    Here at The Rug Merchant, we want you to enjoy your rugs for many years to come. We have been restoring rugs for over thirty years. We offer handmade repair for those heirlooms that need a little attention to get them back into good condition. Whether your rug needs a simple repair or expert restoration, bring it to The Rug Merchant, or call us at 812-423-2338 and request a pick-up.
    1019 Lincoln Ave.
    Evansville, IN. 47714

    ph. 812-423-2338
    fax 812-463-6059
    Monday-Friday
    10:00am - 5:00 pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    closed Sunday
