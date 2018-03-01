The Rug Merchant Advantage The Rug Merchant Advantage More>>

Wide Selection of Rugs, In-Stock and Available for Special Order Wide Selection of Rugs, In-Stock and Available for Special Order We have, in stock, thousands of rugs in virtually all sizes, shapes, colors and styles to suit every taste and budget. But if you need something that we don't have in stock, we will be happy to special order it for you. At The Rug Merchant we have, in stock, literally thousands of rugs in virtually all sizes, shapes, colors and styles to suit every taste and budget. But if you need something that we don't have in stock, we will be happy to special order it for you. More >>

Assistance with Choosing your Rugs Assistance with Choosing your Rugs Our experienced staff KNOWS what we're selling, can assure you of the origin and QUALITY of your rug and can assist you in selecting the perfect rug for your décor and offer tips on how to care for your investment. Our experienced staff KNOWS what we're selling, can assure you of the origin and QUALITY of your rug and can assist you in selecting the perfect rug for your décor and offer tips on how to care for your investment. More >>

Certified Rug Repair & Restoration Certified Rug Repair & Restoration Does your rug need a simple repair or expert restoration? We have been restoring rugs for over 30 years. We offer handmade repair for those heirlooms that need a little attention to get them back into good condition. Here at The Rug Merchant, we want you to enjoy your rugs for many years to come. We have been restoring rugs for over thirty years. We offer handmade repair for those heirlooms that need a little attention to get them back into good condition. Whether your rug needs a simple repair or expert restoration, bring it to The Rug Merchant, or call us at 812-423-2338 and request a pick-up. More >>

Certified Rug Appraisals Certified Rug Appraisals Terry Lewis is one of only 75 ORRA Certified Rug Appraisers in the US. If you have a rug that you believe is valuable, or need it appraised for insurance purposes, we can evaluate its approximate age, condition, and value. Terry Lewis is one of only about 75 ORRA Certified Rug Appraisers in the United States. Technology exists today that can make new rugs LOOK like antiques. If you have a rug that you believe is valuable, or just need it appraised for insurance purposes, bring it in and we can evaluate its approximate age, condition, and value. More >>