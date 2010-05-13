J.E. Shekell, Inc. has the largest installation team in the Tri-State area. Our team stays current with new technologies through comprehensive training programs.

Our Comfort Specialists stand by you, from the start to finish making sure you are totally satisfied with the product that we installed. With the latest technology to provide you with an on-site estimate and proposal for a new system, our Comfort Specialists will provide free consultations which includes on-site evaluations and meetings with you to learn your specific requirements for comfort, efficiency and value. We will work with you to develop creative solutions for your unique challenges, whether that means designing and building new systems or maintaining or upgrading current ones.

At J.E. Shekell, Inc. every project offers the highest quality products and materials available. Every piece of equipment is installed with the highest craftsmanship in the Tri-State area. We know how important it is in today's market to get the highest quality product for your money. With 28 plus years of experience purchasing products, J.E. Shekell, Inc. has partnered with the top names in the industry. All products come with the manufacturers' warranties.

J.E. Shekell, Inc. is so confident that the quality of material, craftsmanship and personal attention they provide to the customer is the best, they offer a 5 year parts and labor warranty on anything they supply and install. When you purchase a system from J.E. Shekell, Inc. they want you to know that you are getting the best that anyone can offer and they stand behind it 100%.