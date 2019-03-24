USI Blanks Maryville in DH Sweep

Game 2: USI 1, Maryville 0: USI broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning as a one-out double by sophomore outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) followed by an RBI-single by Leonhardt put the Eagles up, 1-0.Senior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) kept the Saints off the scoreboard as she earned the win. Smith (2-1) scattered six hits throughout five-and-a-third innings of work, striking out three in the process, before giving way to Leonhardt, who earned her second save of the year.Leonhardt entered the circle in the sixth inning as Maryville had runners at second and third with one out. She induced back-to-back fly balls to get the Eagles out of the inning unscathed; then pitched a scoreless seventh inning to secure the win.