USI Blanks Maryville in DH Sweep

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball blanked host Maryville University twice to sweep a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon.The Screaming Eagles (18-12, 6-2 GLVC) defeated the Saints, 2-0, in the opener before edging Maryville, 1-0, in the nightcap.
Game 1: USI 2, Maryville (20-11, 5-3 GLVC) 0: Senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) hit a two-run double in the top of the third inning to break a scoreless tie and give junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) all the support she would need to earn her 11th win of the year.A leadoff walk to freshman catcher Courtney Schoolcraft (Crest Hill, Illinois) and a single by junior shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) set up Johnson for the two-run double.Leonhardt (11-4) allowed just three hits and two walks, striking out six batters, as she earned her fourth complete-game shutout in her last five starts.
Game 2: USI 1, Maryville 0: USI broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning as a one-out double by sophomore outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) followed by an RBI-single by Leonhardt put the Eagles up, 1-0.Senior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) kept the Saints off the scoreboard as she earned the win. Smith (2-1) scattered six hits throughout five-and-a-third innings of work, striking out three in the process, before giving way to Leonhardt, who earned her second save of the year.Leonhardt entered the circle in the sixth inning as Maryville had runners at second and third with one out. She induced back-to-back fly balls to get the Eagles out of the inning unscathed; then pitched a scoreless seventh inning to secure the win.
Up next: USI hosts Truman State University next Saturday at noon for Alumni Day at the USI Softball Field.
