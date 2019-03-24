Oakland City Baseball Pulls 4-Game Sweep on Robert Morris

Dillon Whitten took the mound for the Oaks in game one, pitching four complete innings to earn the win, giving up two hits, one unearned run, while striking out nine. Isaiah Barber threw two innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out three, and Austin Kelley closed out the game in the final inning, giving up one earned run on two hits.Noah Baugher added to his team lead in hits, going 2-4 at the plate to go with a walk and a stolen base, including a double and a home run, the first of his collegiate career, while picking up game highs in runs, with three, and runs batted in, with four. Jacob Bedwell went 2-3, also with a double and a homer, his first in an OCU uniform, while joining Baugher with four RBI to go with two runs scored. Adrian Navarro also connected on his first collegiate home run, finishing 2-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Colton White was 2-4 with two runs and a steal, while Devan Franz went 1-3 at the plate with a double, three runs batted in, and a run scored. Dillon Whitten went 1-3 with an RBI and a run, while Will Davis went 1-3 with two runs scored, and Kyle Stuckey added another run.