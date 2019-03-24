Long Ball Sinks Aces Baseball Against Xavier

CINCINNATI (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team got a gutsy pitching performance from Nathan Croner, however it wasn’t enough, as they fell to Xavier for the second straight day, 5-2.After tossing a pair of shutout frames to open the game, the junior left-hander got tagged for a two-run home run by Conor Grammes in the bottom of the third, snapping the scoreless deadlock.
Evansville would respond in the top of the fourth, beginning with sophomore first baseman Tanner Craig drawing a lead-off walk, followed by a passed ball, allowing Craig to move into scoring position. Then, with two outs, freshman left fielder A.J. Fritz delivered a clutch RBI single to center, tallying Craig from second, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Croner would come back to toss a scoreless bottom of the inning, but in the fifth, Kody Darcy would belt a solo homer off the southpaw, rebuilding the Musketeer lead to 3-1. Darcy would tag Croner for another solo shot again in the seventh. The junior would finish the inning with strikeout, finishing a day that would see him go seven frames, striking out seven, while allowing four runs on nine hits.
Aces junior right fielder Troy Beilsmith attempted to start a late rally, launching a solo homer to left in the top of the eighth. However, that’s as close as Evansville would get, as Xavier would tack on one more run off the UE bullpen.
The loss drops the Aces to 9-9 on the season, while Xavier improves to 8-13.
The finale of the three game series is slated for 10 am central time at the Musketeers’ Hayden Field, due to impending inclement weather. Senior lefty Alex Weigand is set to make his fourth start of the season.
