KWC Softball Sweeps Walsh

Game one: Walsh 2, Kentucky Wesleyan 4: The Panthers (11-12, 4-2 G-MAC) struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Jamie Tempel drove-in the first run of the game with a two-out single through the right side, scoring Caitlyn Lawson who led off the inning with a double. Wesleyan added three more runs with two-outs in the fourth. As the inning was extended by an error, Tempel provided another two-out hit, doubling the Panthers lead with an RBI single into right. Maddie Dawsondoubled in two more runs to build a 4-0 lead. The Cavaliers (5-19, 2-4 G-MAC) cut the lead in half with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the rally stopped shortly thereafter with a soft line-out to third. Hendrickson pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Dawson went three for four with two doubles and two RBIs. Tempel was three for three with a double two RBIs.