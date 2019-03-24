KWC Softball Sweeps Walsh

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team made it a perfect weekend, sweeping Walsh University on Saturday to go 4-0 in Great Midwest action. The Panthers took the opener 4-2 behind a strong outing from Evyn Hendrickson. Bailey Woodall won the second game as Wesleyan provided plenty of run support in an 8-0 shutout.
Game one: Walsh 2, Kentucky Wesleyan 4: The Panthers (11-12, 4-2 G-MAC) struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Jamie Tempel drove-in the first run of the game with a two-out single through the right side, scoring Caitlyn Lawson who led off the inning with a double. Wesleyan added three more runs with two-outs in the fourth. As the inning was extended by an error, Tempel provided another two-out hit, doubling the Panthers lead with an RBI single into right. Maddie Dawsondoubled in two more runs to build a 4-0 lead. The Cavaliers (5-19, 2-4 G-MAC) cut the lead in half with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the rally stopped shortly thereafter with a soft line-out to third. Hendrickson pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Dawson went three for four with two doubles and two RBIs. Tempel was three for three with a double two RBIs.
Game two: Walsh 0, Kentucky Wesleyan 8: The Panthers scored seven times in the first inning to establish an insurmountable lead in game two. Lexie Mullen started the rally with an RBI single. Lawson followed with one of her own to build a quick 2-0 edge. Terrilynn Summers doubled the lead with a two-run single while Meredith Daunhauer added another tally with an infield RBI single. Woodall made the lead stick as she pitched five scoreless innings. Jaylin Tidwell ended the game with an RBI single into center in the bottom of the fifth. Daunhauer was three for three with a stolen base and RBI. Tidwell was two for four with two RBIs. Woodall picked-up her second win of the season by allowing four hits while striking-out six. Woodall face 19 batters in five innings.
The Panthers will travel to Lebanon, Illinois on Wednesday to play McKendree University. First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM CDT.
