King Goes out on Top, Winning her Eighth NCAA Breaststroke Title

AUSTIN, TX (WFIE) - The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team concluded competition at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Saturday evening at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
For the first time in program history, the Hoosiers posted a fifth-straight top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships, placing Indiana ninth overall with a total of 179 points. The top-10 finish is the 10th in school history, while the 179 points are the third-most in IU history.
At the NCAA Championships, the Hoosiers had 10 individuals earn a total of 19 All-America honors. Also this week, Indiana became the first women's swimming and diving program in Big Ten history to win at least one NCAA title in six-straight years – Lilly King from 2016-19, Jessica Parratto in 2015 and Brooklyn Snodgrass in 2014.
In the final event of her illustrious collegiate career, Lilly King won her fourth-straight NCAA Championship in the 200 breaststroke, posting a pool record time of 2:02.90. King’s time is the second-fastest in history, bested only by her record mark of 2:02.60.
With her two NCAA titles this week, King becomes the first woman in NCAA history to win eight breaststroke crowns. The Evansville, Ind. native’s eight individual championships are the most of any swimmer or diver in Big Ten history.
The senior is only the second woman in NCAA history to sweep two distances of one stroke, joining Kara Lynn Joyce who won the 50 and 100 freestyles from 2004-08. In total, King is just the sixth man or woman in NCAA history to sweep two distances of one stroke. The only other swimmer to sweep the breaststroke events at the NCAA’s was Brendan Hansen from 2001-04.
King leaves Bloomington as one of the greatest athletes in the history of Indiana University, as well as one of the most accomplished swimmers in NCAA history. King was a 16-time All-America honoree, 16-time Big Ten Champion, three-time Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, two-time Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and the 2016 CSCAA National Swimmer of the Year.
Also for the Hoosiers in the Championship Final of the 200 breaststroke, Noelle Peplowski posted a personal-best time of 2:06.94 to finish sixth overall. The freshman earned her first All-America honor with her effort.
In the Consolation Final, senior Laura Morley scored for the first time in her collegiate career, placing sixth to finish 14th overall with a time of 2:09.00. The Honorable-Mention All-America accolade is the first of her career.
In her last collegiate event for the Hoosiers, redshirt senior Jessica Parratto won bronze in the Championship Final of the platform dive, placing third with a total score of 332.90.
Parratto scored over 67.20 points on four of her five dives, including three scores over 70 points. The redshirt senior scored a 76.80 in the third round and then followed it with a 75.20 in the fourth.
The 2015 NCAA Champion in the platform dive, Parratto was a an 11-time All-American in her storied Hoosier career. A five-time Big Ten Champion and four-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree, Parratto leaves Bloomington as one of the best divers in the history of IU and the Big Ten.
For the third-straight year, Cassy Jernberg scored points for the Hoosiers in the 1,650 freestyle. The junior finished 12th overall with a time of 16:08.70. The All-America honor is the third of her career.
A pair of freshmen had impressive NCAA debuts in the event, as Christin Rockway improved 20 spots from her seed to finish 20th with a personal-best time of 16:08.70. Maggie Wallace improved six spots with her time of 16:11.13 to place 24th overall.
2019 Indiana All-America Honors
Bailey Andison (2) – 200 IM, 400 IM
Cassy Jernberg (1) – 1,650 Freestyle (HM)
Christine Jensen (3) – 400 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly (HM), 200 Medley Relay
Lilly King (4) – 400 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Breaststroke
Shelby Koontz (2) – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Mackenzie Looze (1) – 400 IM (HM)
Laura Morley (1) – 200 Breaststroke (HM)
Jessica Parratto (2) – 1-Meter Dive (HM), Platform Dive
Noelle Peplowski (1) – 200 Breaststroke
Morgan Scott (2) – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
