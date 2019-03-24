Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face 2-Seed Oregon, Sunday

EUGENE, OR (WFIE) - 10 seed Indiana Women’s Basketball advances to the NCAA Tournament Second Round on Sunday to face 2 seed and host Oregon Ducks on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
10 SEED INDIANA (21-12) VS. 2 SEED OREGON (30-4)
Sunday, March 24, 2019 • 9 p.m. ETMatthew Knight Arena • Eugene, Ore.
Broadcast: ESPN2 (Dave Pasch, LaChina Robinson)Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)
Live Stats: NCAA.com
ABOUT THE COACHES
Indiana
Oregon
Teri Moren
Kelly Graves
Career Record: 302-195 (16thSeason)
Career Record: 550-253 (22ndSeason)
Indiana Record: 103-65 (5th Season)
Oregon Record: 123-51 (5th Season)
ABOUT THE DUCKS
Behind one of the best players in the NCAA in Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks won their 30th game on Friday night in the first round over Portland State, 78-40. Ionsecu leads UO with 19.4 ppg., 8.0 apg and 7.5 rpg. while junior forward Ruthy Hebard (16.5 ppg., 9.0 rpg.) helps lead a squad who scores 85.8 points per game. Oregon is coming off back-to-back regular season Pac 12 titles and have won 6 of their last 7.
SERIES HISTORY
Oregon leads 1-0
LAST MEETING
12/16/84 - L, 56-77
NOTES
- Behind 24 points by sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn, the Indiana Hoosiers held on to beat 7 seed Texas on Friday night, 69-65. Penn went 10-for-21 from the floor and scored the second most points by an IU player in the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore guard Bendu Yeaney added 17 points while redshirt juniors Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg each added 10 points.
- Indiana earned an at-large bid in to the NCAA Tournament. It marks the program’s sixth bid into the Big Dance and the program’s fifth at-large berth. IU appeared in the tournament most recently in 2016 and in 1983, 1994, 1995 and 2002 and are 2-5 all-time.
- The NCAA Tournament games will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Yeaney who hails from nearby Portland, Ore. Yeaney, who played high school at St. Mary’s Academy, is the program’s only player in history who hails from the Beaver State.
- Senior forward Kym Royster is the only player left on the roster from the 2016 NCAA Tournament appearance. The Newark, Ohio native averaged 7.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games as a freshman against Georgia and Notre Dame.
- A win over Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament on March 7 gave IU its fourth-straight 20-win season. It’s the longest such streak in program history and the ninth 20-win season for the Hoosiers.
- IU is one of six Big Ten programs to receive an at-large bid along with Iowa, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State. Five of six teams advanced to the second round.
UP NEXT
The winner of Sunday’s game advances to the Portland Regional on Friday, March 29.
