Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face 2-Seed Oregon, Sunday

Behind one of the best players in the NCAA in Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks won their 30th game on Friday night in the first round over Portland State, 78-40. Ionsecu leads UO with 19.4 ppg., 8.0 apg and 7.5 rpg. while junior forward Ruthy Hebard (16.5 ppg., 9.0 rpg.) helps lead a squad who scores 85.8 points per game. Oregon is coming off back-to-back regular season Pac 12 titles and have won 6 of their last 7.