Indiana Beats Arkansas, Moves on in NIT

He had 11 defensive rebounds at the guard slot tonight. He also had three steals. He’s really turned it on here at the end. I think we’ve won six out of seven, and we probably don’t win any of them without Devonte’s ability on both ends of the floor, and I give him credit."He only practiced one day this week. He was sick all week long, the flu bug or whatever it was, so he really sort of rose up today when we needed him."