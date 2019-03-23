Want to invest in Pinterest? Soon you’ll be able to

Want to invest in Pinterest? Soon you’ll be able to
The Pinterest stock sign will be "PINS." (CNN/Pinterest)
March 22, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:37 PM

The website Pinterest is set to go public.

Pinterest functions like a digital scrapbook, allowing users to bookmark or "pin" images on personal pages.

On Friday, the company filed paperwork to go public.

It hopes to raise $100 million in an initial public offering, but that amount could change.

Pinterest was formed in 2010 and - like many tech companies that have gone public - it is not yet profitable.

But Pinterest says it has more than 250 million monthly users now. And it claims to have a plan to position itself as a possible competitor to products like Google search.

Pinterest will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "PINS."

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.