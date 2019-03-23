USI Basketball Honored by Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
USI is one of the eight *elite* teams left, in Division two hoops, and with that, comes plenty of notoriety. The Eagles play at the Ford Center, Wednesday, but tonight, they were inside the arena, only on the ice! Eagles’ head coach Rodney Watson dropped the ceremonial first puck, before the Thunderbolts game against the Bulls, and then the team was recognized at intermission.
As for the game itself, the Bulls would jump out to a 2-0 lead through a period and a half, and never look back, as they beat the 'Bolts, 5-2.
