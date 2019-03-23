USI Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader from William Jewell

Game One: USI scored seven times in the first two frames and cruised to an 18-5 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader. The Eagles scored four in the first; three in the third; one in the fourth, fifth, and sixth; and eight in the eighth in a run-ruled game. Eagles’ junior rightfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) led the way at the plate for USI with a four hit game, scoring three times, driving in five RBIs, and hitting a pair of home runs. Lopez’s two-run blast highlighted the eight-run eighth inning. On the mound, senior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) picked up his third victory of the year. Krizan (3-0) allowed five runs, two earned, on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out six in seven innings of work.