USI Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader from William Jewell

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball scored 29 runs in two games to sweep a doubleheader from William Jewell College, 18-5 and 11-4, Friday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles move their record to 14-8 overall and 7-3 in the GLVC, while the Cardinals go to 9-14-1, 3-7 GLVC.
Game One: USI scored seven times in the first two frames and cruised to an 18-5 victory in the opening game of the doubleheader. The Eagles scored four in the first; three in the third; one in the fourth, fifth, and sixth; and eight in the eighth in a run-ruled game. Eagles’ junior rightfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) led the way at the plate for USI with a four hit game, scoring three times, driving in five RBIs, and hitting a pair of home runs. Lopez’s two-run blast highlighted the eight-run eighth inning. On the mound, senior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) picked up his third victory of the year. Krizan (3-0) allowed five runs, two earned, on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out six in seven innings of work.
Game Two: The Eagles completed the doubleheader sweep with a convincing 11-4 victory. USI took command with three runs in the first three frames and sealed the win with a six-run fifth inning. USI senior right-hander Chase Partain (Evansville, Indiana) tied senior right-hander Austin Krizan for the team-lead with his third victory of the season. Partain (3-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out one in six innings on the bump. Following Partain to the mound was junior right-hander Pete Wissel (New Castle, Indiana), who picked his first save after three innings of work. Wissel allowed two runs on five hits and one walk, while striking two. Eagles’ sophomore centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) headed the USI offensive attack with three hits, a run, and a RBI. Sophomore leftfielder Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana) also had three hits and a pair of RBIs in the victory.
Up Next for the Eagles: The Eagles conclude the three-game series with the Cardinals Saturday at 1 p.m. before returning to the road Tuesday when they visits Bellarmine for a single game at 1 p.m. (CDT) in Louisville, Kentucky.
