Thunderbolts Fall at Home to Birmingham

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thunderbolts forward Scott Donahue has had an impressive rookie season with the Thunderbolts, he built on it tonight, scoring an impressive goal to pick up his 13th goal of the season, helping spur a partial comeback against the Bulls, albeit just falling short, 5-2.
Down 4-0, Brandon Tucker would find the back of the net with 1:52 left in the second period to make it a three-goal game, from Chase Hatcher and Nathan Ferriero, before Donahue’s goal at the 9:54 mark of the third period would cut the lead in half, to 4-2. Donahue’s breakaway goal was assisted by T.J. Roche, helping to give Roche two points in three games to start his professional career. The Thunderbolts’ penalty kill would shine once again, going 3-for-3, not allowing a power play goal in two-straight games.
Donahue and Tucker picked up a goal each, while Roche, Hatcher and Ferriero tallied an assist each. Braeden Ostepchuk made 33 saves in net. The Thunderbolts once again face the Bulls tomorrow, Saturday night at the Ford Center at 7:15pm CT, in what will be the final home game of the 2018-19 season.
Join us tomorrow night as the Thunderbolts close out the final home game series of the season. The Bolts will again take on the Bulls in the finale of the series. Fans will be treated to a pre-game concert. Plus free Thunderbolts bumper stickers and official team photos, along with an after-game skate with the Thunderbolts players. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to shoot for cash from three separate lines on the ice. Puck drops at 7:15PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.evansvillethunderbolts.com or 812-422-BOLT.
