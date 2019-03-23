Thunderbolts Fall at Home to Birmingham

Join us tomorrow night as the Thunderbolts close out the final home game series of the season. The Bolts will again take on the Bulls in the finale of the series. Fans will be treated to a pre-game concert. Plus free Thunderbolts bumper stickers and official team photos, along with an after-game skate with the Thunderbolts players. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to shoot for cash from three separate lines on the ice. Puck drops at 7:15PM. Tickets may be purchased at www.evansvillethunderbolts.com or 812-422-BOLT.