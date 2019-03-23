EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Saturday across the Tri-State, but clouds began rolling in this evening, and rain returns to the forecast tonight with thunderstorms possible tomorrow.
Tonight will be cloudy with a few light, scattered showers possible and low temperatures in the low 40s.
Hit or miss showers are possible throughout the day on Sunday, but it looks like our best chance for rain during the daytime hours will be from late morning through midday with a bit of a break in the afternoon before more rain arrives Sunday evening. Despite the rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will climb into the low 60s.
Our rain chances really pick up Sunday night as a low pressure system tracks right along the northern edge of the Tri-State. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible. However, it looks like any severe weather will stay to our south and west, mainly over Missouri and Arkansas. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Although our chance for thunderstorms is contained to Sunday night, the rain will continue into Monday morning before tapering off to our southeast that afternoon. Monday will also be cooler and breezier than Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 50s and winds out of the north at around 6 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday, but Wednesday will be more comfortable. High temperatures will only make it into the lower 50s Tuesday, but our winds will shift and bring warmer air up from the south on Wednesday, helping our temperatures climb into the lower 60s that afternoon.
High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday, but rain chances return Thursday night and continue into next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.