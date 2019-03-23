Owen Co. man found passed out on US 41 with 8-year-old in car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 28-year-old Russell Bandy of Spencer, Indiana was arrested after passing out while intoxicated in the middle of US 41 with his 8-year-old son in the vehicle.
Around 8:04 Friday night, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to US 41 near Volkman Road for a report of a person down inside of a vehicle.
Witnesses on scene said there was a red car in the middle of the roadway with the driver unconscious and a child in the car.
When deputies arrived they say they were able to wake the Bandy up, who they say he believed he was at North Daviess High School in Elnora, Indiana.
He told the officers that he had “three beers” before driving.
When he got out of the car, deputies observed Bandy having an unsteady balance. Officers say he had red, glassy eyes and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming off him.
They say Bandy later submitted to a certified chemical test which showed his BAC as .198, more than double the legal limit.
Child Services was made aware of the incident and the child was released to another family member.
Brandy was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.
He is facing a list of charges including, neglect of a dependent and an OMVWI.
