Lilly King Breaks Own Record; Wins NCAA Championship

For the first time in 15 years, the Hoosiers had two swimmer score points in the 400 IM. Senior Bailey Andison led the way, placing sixth in the Championship Final with a time of 4:03.87. Andison’s finish is the best for a Hoosier in the event since Allysa Vavra took fifth in 2012. The podium finish is the second this week for Andison, who placed eighth in the 200 IM on Thursday.