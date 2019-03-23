Lilly King Breaks Own Record; Wins NCAA Championship

AUSTIN, TX (WFIE) - The No. 17-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team continued competition at the 2018 NCAA Championships on Friday evening at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
Heading into the final day of competition on Saturday, the Hoosiers sit in 10th place overall with a total score of 122 points.
In the final 100 breaststroke event of her collegiate career, Lilly King made an emphatic statement, capturing the NCAA title in the 100 breaststroke with the fastest time in history. The senior posted an American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Big Ten, school and pool record time of 55.73.
With her victory, King is the first woman in NCAA history to win the 100-yard breaststroke crown four-straight seasons. The Evansville, Ind. native, also became the first woman in Big Ten history to win four-straight titles in any event at the NCAA Championships and is the first swimmer or diver to win seven individual NCAA crowns in conference history.
With King's win, Indiana becomes the first women's swimming and diving program in Big Ten history to win a NCAA title six-straight years – King from 2016-19, Jessica Parratto in 2015 and Brooklyn Snodgrass in 2014.
In the 200 medley relay Championship Final, the Hoosier team of Morgan Scott, King, Christine Jensen and Shelby Koontz placed fourth overall with a time of 1:35.18. Just minutes after winning the 100 breast title, King posted the fastest breaststroke split in the field with a mark of 25.62.
Along with her honor in the 100 breast, King now has an amazing 15 All-America accolades in her career. Koontz earned her third, while Scott notched her second.
For the first time in 15 years, the Hoosiers had two swimmer score points in the 400 IM. Senior Bailey Andison led the way, placing sixth in the Championship Final with a time of 4:03.87. Andison’s finish is the best for a Hoosier in the event since Allysa Vavra took fifth in 2012. The podium finish is the second this week for Andison, who placed eighth in the 200 IM on Thursday.
Freshman Mackenzie Looze took fifth in the Consolation Final of the 400 IM to place 13th overall with a time of 4:07.96. Andison earned her eighth-career All-America honor, while Looze recorded her first.
Senior Christine Jensen posted her best career finish in the 100 butterfly at the NCAA Championships, placing eighth in the Consolation Final to take 16thoverall with a time of 52.20. Along with her honor in the 200 medley relay, Jensen now has five All-America honors in her career.
The 2019 NCAA Championships will continue on Saturday morning with the prelims of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay, platform dive and 1,650 freestyle. The action gets underway at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at 10:00 a.m. ET.
400 IM
6. Bailey Andison – 4:03.97 (All-America)
13. Mackenzie Looze – 4:07.96 (Honorable-Mention All-America)
100 Butterfly
16. Christine Jensen – 52.20 (Honorable-Mention All-America)
100 Breaststroke
1. Lilly King – 55.88 (American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Big Ten, Pool and School Record; All-America)
200 Medley Relay
4. Morgan Scott, Lilly King, Christine Jensen, Shelby Koontz – 1:35.18 (All-America)
