KWC Softball Sweeps Malone

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team found itself on the winning end of two different games on Friday afternoon. The Panthers rallied in the late innings to take the opener against Malone, 4-3 at Foster Field. Wesleyan followed with a 15-5 victory in the finale over Pioneers in five innings. Lexie Mullendrove-in eight runs in the finale to set a single game record school record for RBIs in a single game. She also surpassed Kaci Ovelgoenner for most career RBIs.
Game One: Malone 3, Kentucky Wesleyan 4
The Pioneers (9-7, 3-3 G-MAC) used some two-out magic to take a 2-0 lead. Malone scored a single run in both the second and third inning with two-outs. The Panthers (9-12, 2-2 G-AC) answered with two on and one out in the bottom of third. Jaylin Tidwell tied the game with a two-run double that went all the way to the left-centerfield wall.
Wesleyan could not shut-down the Pioneers in the top of the fourth inning as they scored another run to take a 3-2 lead. A lead in which they kept into the six innings. Andee Powell led-off the sixth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Meredith Daunhauer beat out an infield single and after a throwing error reached scoring position, but not before Powell crossed the plate, tying the game.
Maddie Dawson then gave Wesleyan the lead with a RBI double. Autumn Grady and the Panthers' defense took care of the rest, sitting down the top of the order in the top of the seventh. Grady sat-down the last 11 batters of the game in order to earn a complete game victory. She allowed three runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Tidwell went two for four with a double and two RBIs. Powell went three for three with a run scored.
Game Two: Malone 5, Kentucky Wesleyan 15 (5 INN)
Mullen recorded a double in every inning of the finale, driving-in a pair each time. She set Wesleyan records for doubles (4) and RBIs (8) in a single-game. As well as tying a G-MAC record in RBIs and setting a new mark with four doubles in a game.
Mullen's first two-run double gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. In the second, the lead grew to 5-0 after another two-run double. Abbey Winstead put the game out of reach thereafter with a three-run homerun.
Mullen plated two more in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 11-0. The Pioneers scored five runs in the top of the fourth, but those runs were all but erased with four more tallies by the Panthers in the bottom half. Caitlyn Lawson started the four-run rally with a solo homerun.
Mullen's eight RBIs in the game brought her season total to 20 and 119 in her career. Tidwell went two for four with two RBIs.
Maci Brown picked-up the win after 3.2 innings of work, allowing five runs, four earned on six hits with one strikeout. Bailey Woodall pitched the final 1.1 innings to close out the game.
The Panthers will host Walsh on Saturday afternoon. First pitch at Foster Field is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.