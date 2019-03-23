KWC Softball Sweeps Malone

Wesleyan could not shut-down the Pioneers in the top of the fourth inning as they scored another run to take a 3-2 lead. A lead in which they kept into the six innings. Andee Powell led-off the sixth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Meredith Daunhauer beat out an infield single and after a throwing error reached scoring position, but not before Powell crossed the plate, tying the game.