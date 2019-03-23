Indiana Women’s Basketball Upsets Texas in NCAA Tournament

EUGENE, OR (WFIE) - Sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn poured in a game-high 24 points as 10 seed Indiana Women’s Basketball defeated 7 seed/#23 Texas on Friday night, 69-65, at Matthew Knight Arena.
KEY MOMENTS
- Indiana opened the game with points from senior forward Kym Royster and Penn to make it 5-0 early. Texas cut into the lead with second chance points, but Penn responded for the Hoosiers with her own second chance 3-pointer to go up 10-4. After the Longhorns trimmed the lead to 10-7, Indiana scored on three unanswered possessions to make the score 16-7. Going basket for basket to close out the first quarter, the Hoosiers took a 23-17 lead.
- Chipping away at the Indiana lead to begin the second quarter, the Longhorns would use 9-0 run to take the lead 37-27. Despite the Hoosiers scoring deficit, Penn was able to give Indiana life heading into the halftime break as she had the last Hoosier basket to make it an eight-point game, 37-29, at the break,
- It was all Indiana in the third quarter as five different Hoosiers scored and the team outscored Texas 23-12. To begin the quarter, IU scored on their first three possessions as Penn and Ali Patberg put up a combined nine points to trim the deficit to one. The Longhorns responded, but it wasn’t enough as a make from Penn would spark a 10-0 run to take the lead, 46-40. In the last minute of the quarter the two team exchanged baskets but the Hoosiers would hang on to their lead.
- Indiana won the fourth quarter, 17-16, as Penn continued to lead the Hoosiers opening the quarter with a driving layup. Texas took a one point lead off of a 10-2 run but the Hoosiers wouldn’t go away quietly as they responded with a pair of buckets from Bendu Yeaney to regain a one-point lead.
- Exchanging the lead one more time, IU put the Longhorns away after two made free throws from Yeaney and a Penn 3-pointer off of a turnover. Ali Patberg tacked on a pair of free throws to make the final score, 69-65.
NOTABLE
- The Hoosiers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history with the victory over Texas. The last time Indiana advanced was in 2016 when they defeated Georgia.
- Penn led the Indiana offense with 24 points. The Louisville, Ky. native also grabbed four rebounds. Her 24 points are the second most by an IU player since Denise Jackson scored 25 points against Georgia in 1983. Her 10 made field goals also ties an IU NCAA Tournament record (Richelle Bostic, 10 vs. Kentucky in 1983).
- She also went 4-for-7 from the 3-point line, tying Karlee McBride as the most 3-pointers made by an IU player in the NCAA Tournament.
- Playing in front of a friends and family from nearby Portland, Bendu Yeaney scored 17 points and led the team in rebounding with six.
- Redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise had 10 points as this was her 19th game in double figures this season.
- Redshirt senior forward Ali Patberg put up 10 points making it her 24th game this season in double figures. She also led the team in assists, dishing out seven.
- Freshman guard Grace Berger and Royster added four points each in the victory.
- Indiana head coach Teri Moren wins her second NCAA Tournament game, giving her the most wins by an IU head coach in the NCAA Tournament. All-time, Moren has 11 postseason wins (8 WNIT, 2 NCAA).
- Six different players scored for the Hoosiers as they used turnovers to generate points and ended the game with 24 points off turnovers.
- There were 10 lead changes and Indiana controlled the lead for most of the game at 27 minutes and 38 seconds.
- The Hoosiers were able to overcome a deficit on the boards, 45-26, and shot 44.4 percent on the night while hitting 7 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Indiana will face to the winner of No. 2 seed Oregon vs. No. 15 seed Portland State on Sunday. Tipoff is TBD. The game will broadcast live on ESPN2.
