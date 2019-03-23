Evansville driver arrested after pursuit in a stolen truck

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 25-year-old Christopher Debose of Evansville man arrested after running from the police in a stolen pick-up truck.
Around 12:30 Friday morning, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputy started a traffic stop on a red 1993 Chevrolet pick-up truck near the intersection of W. Franklin and North Fulton Avenue.
Before approaching the vehicle, the deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen to the Evansville Police Department.
Police say the deputy waited for backup to assist when the driver looked back at the deputy and then took off.
The driver fled north on First Avenue, eventually entering an ally off Columbia Street behind Sam’s Food Mart. Police say the driver then got out of the truck and ran off while the truck was still rolling forward.
Debose ran toward Columbia Street as the deputy ran after him. They say Debose hid behind a dumpster for a short time before running again.
The deputy was eventually able to “overtake” Debose and ordered him to the ground. Debose obeyed the command and he was arrested without further incident.
Debose was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.
He is facing auto theft and resisting law enforcement charges.
