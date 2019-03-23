Aces Baseball Blows Big Lead at Xavier

Meanwhile, Evansville reigning Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, Adam Lukas, tossed three shutout innings to start the game. However, a fourth was not to be, as the Musketeers would put four on the board before the junior right-hander exited the game with two outs. For the day, Lukas went 3.2 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, walking two and striking out a pair. Freshman left-hander Michael Parks would come out of the bullpen to get the final out of the inning.