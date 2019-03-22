Wendell Foster closing autistic program

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Parents of children with autism in the Owensboro area are upset after learning the autism program at Wendell Foster is closing.
The autistic program at Wendell Foster is for children with autism up to high school age and is offered after school and all day in the summer. For Scheva Hurm’s son, Jack, it was the perfect fit.
“He actually wanted to stay which was so amazing," Hurm said.
CEO Eric Scharf said after evaluating the program, it wasn’t helping their clients enough.
“The program was not evidence based, it wasn’t program oriented towards goals and mission that fostered Wendell Foster’s mission,” Scharf said.
Scharf described the program as activity based. Hurm said her son would go on field trips to the pool or do activities like pizza making. But to Scharf, he wanted more out of the program.
“We would need to close the program temporarily to revisit where we stand to push forward for the future," Scharf said. "Our objective is to reopen the program, restructure it, put a curriculum together and is evidence-based, innovative and progressive and to move forward with autism services.”
S"I was disappointed in the fact that we had finally found something that Jack was interested in," Hurm said. “I was disappointed for the families that I know that depend on it year round. And the families that have seen so much growth. I felt like I saw growth in just the summer.”
But Scharf said after restructuring the program, he hopes to have more full-time dedicated staff and bring back their clients.
“I’ll be on pins and needles waiting for them to come back," Hurm said.
