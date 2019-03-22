Vectren says Newburgh gas leak is under control

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Repairs are about to get underway after a gas leak in Newburgh.
Dispatch says the “major” gas leak happened Friday morning around 7:30 when crews were working on a construction project in the area of Jerrald Drive and Oak Grove Rd.
According to an emergency phone message, residents in the area were advised to stay inside and keep all doors and windows shut until further notice. Firefighters also evacuated about a dozen homes in the area.
We’re told Vectren has since gotten the leak under control and they are working to see if any other pipes were damaged before they start on repairs.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.