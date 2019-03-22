7 teens help start new Sturgis Junior Volunteer Firefighter program

STURGIS, KY (WFIE) - In Union County, a group of more than half a dozen teenagers have a unique opportunity.
They are among the inaugural group of Junior volunteer firefighters, a new program that will certify them once they graduate high school.
The training could benefit Sturgis for many years.
Sturgis Fire Chief Chad Cullen comes from a line of fire fighters. His grandfathers were both firemen and his dad was a retired fire chief. And he says that’s not uncommon.
“You could go to Morganfield and Uniontown and see Ricky, Josh, and Jeremy Millikan and people like that—it’s family. It’s bred into you. It’s what you know, what you love to do,” Cullen explained.
Cullen says their department is not a brotherhood, but a family. And one that is growing.
They’ve started a Junior volunteer firefighter program, where a group of seven young people who are at least 14-years-old learn the ropes. Cullen has two sons participating.
“Starting volunteers when they’re young gives them a sense of belonging, gives them a sense of family, that’s what makes this program so important,” Cullen said.
Sturgis is a combination department, meaning they have a mix of both 3 paid members and nearly three dozen volunteers.
Mayor Doug Rodgers says recruiting and retaining quality volunteers is a national crisis and the city must look to the future.
“As older volunteers retire, I think we have other people that are willing to step in as soon as they turn 18, so we’re taking care of the city long term,” Mayor Rodgers told 14 News.
When the ‘juniors’ graduate high school, they’ll earn a certificate from the Kentucky Fire Commission after learning basic skills including forceable entry, fire behavior, communication and team work.
“We want to give them the absolute best and that’s what we’re going to do,” Cullen stated.
The program is currently full.
Chief Cullen says they plan to post on social media and reach out to the local school systems as opportunities open up.
