EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Sunshine pushed temps into the upper 50s across the Tri-State on Friday. Milder weather continues through the weekend with highs near 60 both days. Rain chances will increase late Saturday night, and showers are likely on Sunday. Rain may linger into Monday. After a brief period of lower 50′s on Tuesday, we’ll warm to near 70 by the end of next week.