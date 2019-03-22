Special Olympics teams from Posey County going to State Championship

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Three Special Olympics basketball teams from Posey County are on their way to the men’s state basketball tournament in Indianapolis.
Years of team work, hard work, and lots of practice is what got this group of basketball players to the state championship.
Kim Merrick, Head Coach Posey Co. Special Olympics said, “We practice one to two days a week and we practice three on three’s as a group, and the five on fives as a group.”
The players say it is all thanks to the help of Coach Kim Merrick.
Seth Harris is one of the Posey County Special Olympics player. He said, “I want to appreciate Coach Merrick with all she’s done for me, and all the teammates.”
Coach Merrick said the game teaches more than how to pass and dribble the ball. “They’re learning to communicate, they’re coming home after a good practice, maybe more relaxed and ready to get some sleep or just wind down,” said coach Merrick.
The bond the players make is without a doubt what brought this team to the big stage.
Nick Burton is a true leader for this team. He said, “It’s truly a blessing for me to be with these guys.”
The most important thing is the experiences they make. Vicki Roby said, “We will have fun this weekend and play our best.”
For more on the tournament head to this website --> https://soindiana.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Mens-State-Basketball-Brackets.pdf
