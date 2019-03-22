‘Robbie Doerr Justice Fund’ continues to rise

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a murdered firefighter continues to grow.
On Tuesday, we told you the reward for an arrest in Robert Doerr’s death was at $4,000. A firefighter created the account after his death and tells us the amount has now grown to $6,000.
You can donate to the Evansville Firefighters Federal Credit Union, Facebook and Go Fundme. All accounts are listed under “Robbie Doerr Justice Fund.”
If you have any information on his death, call EPD or the WeTip Hotline.
