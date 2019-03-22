Prosecutor’s Office: suspect in ’18 rape case pleads guilty to multiple charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The suspect in a 2018 rape case pleaded guilty on Thursday to several felony charges.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office news release, Michael Foster, 49-years-old, pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including rape:
- Armed Robbery
- Intimidation
- Rape
During April of 2018, police say Foster used a replica gun to force his way into an Evansville apartment unit. After he made his way in, Foster raped the victim, the prosecutor’s office states.
Foster, who was convicted of child molesting in 1997, left the apartment, but later returned. Police were called by the victim and arrived to the area as Foster was returning.
Police say, officers were able to recognize him from the victim’s description when they arrived. An attempt to escape the area was made, but officers shot Foster after he pointed the replica gun at them.
Foster was shot four to six times, according to police in April of 2018.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office news release says Foster will be sentenced to 45 years in prison on April 11.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.