Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sunny skies make a comeback today with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Our skies will remain clear overnight, but it will be cold with low temperatures around 30°.
Saturday will be a near repeat of today with high temperatures in the mid 50s and plenty of sunshine!
Clouds roll in Saturday night as a low pressure system makes its way toward our region from the west. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.
Showers are likely Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. However, despite the rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will climb to near 60° Sunday thanks to winds out of the south bringing some warmer air up into the Tri-State.
A few thunderstorms are possible overnight Sunday night, but no severe weather is expected.
Showers remain likely into Monday morning, but the rain will taper off throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday, but our high temperatures will dip into the lower 50s on Tuesday then rise back to around 60° on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.