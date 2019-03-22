Matthew 25 AIDS Services Inc. relocates

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Matthew 25 AIDS Services has a new, larger home located in Evansville’s Old Post Office Plaza.
The non-profit relocated next to AIDS Resource Group to provide one-stop shopping to people who are living with HIV and AIDS. Matthew 25 provides more medical clinical care, while AIDS Resource Group provides care coordination.
The new offices will have a patient care provider, who is also living with the disease.
Administrator Cyndee Burton says the community needs resources to be tested and receive care.
"So that’s really the needs that we’re trying to get established here in Evansville so those, who are positive, we can manage them and help them not infect other people and those who don’t know if they’re positive or not if they test and find out they are we’re all here to help them,” Burton explains.
Burton notes the tricky thing is there’s still a lot of stigma in the community around HIV and AIDS, but medical care is crucial for the health and well-being of each person living with the chronic disease.
