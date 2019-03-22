Major gas leak confirmed in Newburgh; residents advised to stay inside

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Breaking news out of Newburgh this morning.
Dispatch confirms there is a major gas leak in the area of Jerrald Drive and Oak Grove Rd.
According to an emergency phone message, residents in the area are being advised to stay inside and keep all doors and windows shut until further notice.
We’re told firefighters also went to some homes to ask residents to leave.
School officials tell us they don’t expect any school evacuations, but they are monitoring the situation closely.
This is a developing story.
We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.
