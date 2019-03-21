LIST: Highest-paid college basketball coaches

(WAVE) - Ahhhh, March. Girl Scout cookies are being delivered, pleasant weather is right around the corner and the John Calipari rumor mill is in full swirl.
It’s that time of year again, when talk of the Kentucky coach’s future shifts into overdrive.
Another March staple is USA Today’s updated list of college basketball’s highest-paid coaches. Calipari tops the list at $9.3 million in total annual pay.
Louisville’s Chris Mack isn’t far behind, checking in at No. 6 with just a little more than $4 million a year.
The top 10 is below. Click here for the full list.
1. John Calipari, Kentucky: $9.3 million
2. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, $7 million
3. Tom Izzo, Michigan State, $4.2 million
4. Tony Bennett, Virginia, $4.2 million
5. Bill Self, Kansas, $4.1 million
6. Chris Mack, Louisville, $4 million
7. Roy Williams, North Carolina, $3.9 million
8. Jay Wright, Villanova, $3.9 million
9. Bob Huggins, West Virginia, $3.9 million
10. John Beilein, Michigan, $3.8 million
