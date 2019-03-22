Evansville girl makes history crossing from Cub Scouts to BSA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A girl has made history in the Tri-State.
Buffalo Trace Council, the local Boy Scouts of America organization, held its crossover ceremony Thursday evening at Salem United Methodist Church in Evansville.
It was the first ceremony in the regional council for a girl to transition from Cub Scouting to Scouts BSA since the national organization allowed girls to join.
11-year-old Gracie Prather joined G374, the all-girl Troop on the northwest side of Evansville.
Troop Scoutsmaster Chris Paul along with Grace’s new Troop members were there for support.
“Now, BSA decided to create a program for them strictly designed for females, so they can join it now, that’s great," Paul said. “I’ve been a big pusher for it for a long time. It’s a great outdoor program, it builds leadership. There’s no reason why these ladies can’t be leaders as well.”
“I like hiking and camping," Gracie said. "I love being in nature so I thought it would be a good opportunity.”
When more opportunity comes knocking, the young girl plans on seizing the moment.
“I want to become an Eagle Scout,” Gracie said.
To learn more about the BSA local organization or sign your child up, visit the local website here.
Buffalo Trace Council was chartered in 1915 and is charged with serving the Scouting’s community in 15 counties of Southwest Indiana and Southeast Illinois.
