Evansville businessman giving away car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville businessman is giving away a free set of wheels.
Brian Bennett is going to give his 2004 Mercedes Benz to someone who needs a deserving boost in their life.
Bennett owns several local businesses and told us he could choose to sell the car, but he’s hoping to change someone’s life.
The giveaway was posted on Facebook this week and is going viral. It has thousands of shares and commends with people pitching their stories.
Bennett plans to sift through all of those messages over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.